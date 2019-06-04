|
Philip J. Pappa
Newark - Philip J. Pappa, age 91, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his siblings, John Pappa, Antoinette Pappa Feldman, Mary Pappa Narcise, Victor Pappa and Helen Pappa Dodaro. He is survived by his children, Phillip Pappa (Kim) of Carneys Point, NJ and Vera Pappa of Salem, NJ; granddaughters, Jennifer McConnell of Manhattan, NY and Tamirah Pappa of Salem, NJ; his great friends, Frank and Fran Cebula and family of New Castle, DE; and many nieces and nephews.
A committal service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
