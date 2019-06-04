Services
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
Newark - Philip J. Pappa, age 91, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his siblings, John Pappa, Antoinette Pappa Feldman, Mary Pappa Narcise, Victor Pappa and Helen Pappa Dodaro. He is survived by his children, Phillip Pappa (Kim) of Carneys Point, NJ and Vera Pappa of Salem, NJ; granddaughters, Jennifer McConnell of Manhattan, NY and Tamirah Pappa of Salem, NJ; his great friends, Frank and Fran Cebula and family of New Castle, DE; and many nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on June 4, 2019
