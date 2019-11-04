|
Philip James Downey, Jr.
Dover - On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Philip James Downey Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 79. Phil was born on July 9th, 1940 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Philip Sr. and Anne Downey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on 209 S State St, Dover, DE. Rev. Amy Yarnall officiating.
Full obit and letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019