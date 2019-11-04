Services
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
209 S State St
Dover, DE
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
209 S State St
Dover, DE
Philip James Downey Jr.


1940 - 2019
Philip James Downey Jr. Obituary
Philip James Downey, Jr.

Dover - On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Philip James Downey Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 79. Phil was born on July 9th, 1940 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Philip Sr. and Anne Downey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on 209 S State St, Dover, DE. Rev. Amy Yarnall officiating.

Full obit and letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
