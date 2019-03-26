Services
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
505 Broome Street
Fernandina Beach, FL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Osprey Village Senior Community Dining Room, Floor 1
74 Osprey Village Drive
Amelia Island, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
401 SE 21st Ave.
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Phillip "Phil" Carroll Jr.


Phillip "Phil" Carroll Jr.

Fernandina Beach, FL - Phillip "Phil" Patrick Carroll, Jr. died at age 96 on March 17, 2019, St. Patrick's Day, in Fernandina Beach, FL. He died after a two-day illness and was lucid until the end.

Phil was raised in Haines City, FL. He graduated from U. of Florida engineering in 1944 and was Engineering Officer in USS Cony (DD-508). He worked in Florida for Food Machinery Corporation and then for Fosgate's building the first concentrated orange juice plant. In 1951 he joined DuPont to supervise the pipefitters building the Savannah River plant. In 1955 he transferred with DuPont to Wilmington, Delaware. He was a manager at the Mechanical Development Laboratory and of the Mechanical Consulting group. His last job was leading Engineering's Quality Assurance team of over 300 engineers worldwide.

His best friends were the folks who worked for him and his neighbors. He and his wife, Bernice, reveled in giving dinner parties. They were married for 50 years until she passed in 1995. People say Phil was a consummate gentleman known for his wisdom and wry sense of humor. Phil and his second wife, Marguerite, travelled to every continent. She died in 2017.

Phil is survived by his son Phillip "Flip" Patrick Carroll III of Bloomfield Hills, MI and grandson Phillip "Patrick" Carroll IV of Lakeland, FL. Bernice and Phil's other child, Catherine Smith of Charlotte, NC died in 2017, but is survived by husband Maurice and daughter Sarah Still. Phil outlived both sisters: Sr. Mary Michelle Carroll, Mother Superior, Sisters of Mercy, and Joanne Payne of Houston, TX. Marguerite is survived by three children (Dyanne Hughes and Neal Aker of Fernandina, and son Jim Aker, a DuPonter of Wilmington, DE), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Since both Bernice and Catherine passed from Alzheimer's, Phil would appreciate donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 E. 42nd Street, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10017.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
