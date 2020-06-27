Phoebe C. Dill
New Castle - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Batavia, NY to the late Jean (Aldrich) and Wendell Call. Phoebe and her siblings enjoyed the adventures that growing up on a farm provided. Phoebe was a graduate of Leroy High School and continued her education graduating from Cornell University and receiving her master's degree in education from SUNY Geneseo. Phoebe used her hard-earned education to inspire other students. She taught at many different schools throughout her career. She met the love of her life Robert Dill and together they eloped in Boston, MA on August 5, 1961. Together they moved to Macungie, PA and then to New Castle, DE to raise their family.
Phoebe was a member of New Castle Presbyterian Church and served for many years as the Clerk of Session. She was also a member of the New Castle Garden Club and acted as the Trustee Liaison to the New Castle Library renovations. Phoebe was also a docent at the Wilmington Art Museum for 15 years, where she used her knowledge to enhance the many museum goers experience.
She was an avid reader and loved traveling with her husband to many foreign countries from eastern Europe to China. Phoebe was a gifted gardener and flower arranger. She took great pride in her garden every year. She loved children and she was always happiest when her house was full. Phoebe was a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Dill, and her brother, W. Doug Call.
Phoebe is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rob Dill; her sons, Jay Dill (Sarah) and Greg Dill (Beth); her grandchildren, Emma, Van, Ethan, and Evan. She is also survived by her siblings, Carolyn Hotchkiss, Roxanne Graney, Murray Call, and Abigail Patrick, and many loving nieces and nephews.
All services for Phoebe will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contribution to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/.
www.delawarefuneral.com
New Castle - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Batavia, NY to the late Jean (Aldrich) and Wendell Call. Phoebe and her siblings enjoyed the adventures that growing up on a farm provided. Phoebe was a graduate of Leroy High School and continued her education graduating from Cornell University and receiving her master's degree in education from SUNY Geneseo. Phoebe used her hard-earned education to inspire other students. She taught at many different schools throughout her career. She met the love of her life Robert Dill and together they eloped in Boston, MA on August 5, 1961. Together they moved to Macungie, PA and then to New Castle, DE to raise their family.
Phoebe was a member of New Castle Presbyterian Church and served for many years as the Clerk of Session. She was also a member of the New Castle Garden Club and acted as the Trustee Liaison to the New Castle Library renovations. Phoebe was also a docent at the Wilmington Art Museum for 15 years, where she used her knowledge to enhance the many museum goers experience.
She was an avid reader and loved traveling with her husband to many foreign countries from eastern Europe to China. Phoebe was a gifted gardener and flower arranger. She took great pride in her garden every year. She loved children and she was always happiest when her house was full. Phoebe was a doting wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Dill, and her brother, W. Doug Call.
Phoebe is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rob Dill; her sons, Jay Dill (Sarah) and Greg Dill (Beth); her grandchildren, Emma, Van, Ethan, and Evan. She is also survived by her siblings, Carolyn Hotchkiss, Roxanne Graney, Murray Call, and Abigail Patrick, and many loving nieces and nephews.
All services for Phoebe will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contribution to be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://act.alz.org/.
www.delawarefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.