Phyllis A. Barlow
Dunedin, FL - Phyllis A. Barlow passed away on December 3, 2020 in Dunedin, Fl.
She was born in Chester, PA to the late William and Raceil Fehl.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Wayne S. Barlow and her son Mark W. Barlow. She is survived by her son Lee W. Barlow, her sister Joyce and her son Jason Spinks and her daughter Jackie, her grandchildren Stacey and Ronald McClements, Donald and Marybeth Barlow as well as her great grandchildren Maylee, Lily, Jameson, and Makayla.
A service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Chester Bethel Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.