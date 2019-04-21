|
Phyllis A. Dougherty
Newark - Phyllis A. Dougherty, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 276 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church at the address listed above.
