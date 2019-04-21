Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
276 South College Avenue,
Newark, DE
Newark - Phyllis A. Dougherty, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 276 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church at the address listed above.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
