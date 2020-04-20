Services
Phyllis A. Vendrick


1924 - 2020
Phyllis A. Vendrick Obituary
Phyllis A. Vendrick

Newark - Phyllis A. Vendrick, age 96, of Newark, DE, passed away at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Marcus Hook, PA on April 13, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Riley and Eleanor (Brush) Aaron. Phyllis dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. She thanked God every day for a wonderful life, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Grady Vendrick; and her son, John Grady Vendrick, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Kent Vendrick (Deborah) of Oxford, PA, Dale Vendrick (Barbara) of Earleville, MD and Bret Vendrick (Colleen) of Newark, with whom she lived; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Services, at Phyllis' request, are to be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to a .

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
