Wilmington - Phyllis B. Shone, age 91, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Phyllis was born in Philadelphia, PA, and was raised with three brothers and one half-sister. She attended Girls High School, graduating in 1946; she was a proud Girls High alumna and maintained lifelong friendships with classmates from those years. After graduating from Kutztown State Teachers College, Phyllis taught in the Philadelphia School System, following in the footsteps of her parents, who were both educators. She married William E. Shone Jr. in 1951 and started a family, and her full-time teaching came to an end. However, when her children were older, she returned to teaching and became the quintessential substitute teacher, relishing that role for many years to come.
Phyllis was fun, thoughtful, and caring. She was quick to share her smile and sense of humor with everyone. She was deeply compassionate and beloved by friends and family alike. In the family tradition, at the age of 91, her hair was just starting to go gray.
Phyllis had four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who were the loves of her life. In 2017 she lost Bill, her husband of 65 years. Despite this loss, she experienced joy and strength in her final years. Last winter, Phyllis spent loving hours in the kitchen with four generations of Shone women baking Moravian sugar cakes, a beloved family holiday tradition passed down from her mother Helen. She was also a lifelong accomplished knitter, creating Christmas stockings and sweaters and more for all of her family. Phyllis also enjoyed playing the piano.
Throughout her lifetime, Phyllis supported several organizations, including the Girl Scouts of America and Lutheran Community Services, with her philanthropy. She also valued service, volunteering at various organizations. Phyllis will always be remembered and deeply missed by all who knew her.
Phyllis is survived by her four children: Susan Stratton (David) of Wilmington, DE; Michael Shone (Sharon) of Chadds Ford, PA; Debby Wilson (Scott) of Hockessin, DE; and John Shone (Kelly) of Newark, DE. She leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren: John, Rachel, Will, Mickey, Caroline, Charlie, and Hannah; and three great-grandchildren Rose, Colton and Lucy.
The family wishes to extend its sincerest appreciation to the wonderful staff at Stonegates, and to Sue, Charlene, and Laverna at Home Instead.
A private family memorial service will be held at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phyllis B. Shone may be sent to Delaware Choir School 2013 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay 225 South Old Baltimore Pike, Newark De 19702, or Lutheran Community Services 2809 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802.
