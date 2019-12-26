|
Phyllis Beam
Ocala, FL - Phyllis Beam of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Newark, DE, Elkton, MD and New Castle, DE, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Surviving Phyllis was her husband of 60 years, Kenneth, her daughter Karen Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, her son David Beam (Cindy) of Hockessin, DE, her son Roger Beam (Lene) of Tuscon, AZ, her sisters Lucy DeGraff and Linda Welch of Port Royal, VA, her grandchildren: Chelsea King (Mitch), Scott Thompson, Mariellen Edinburg (Adam), Christopher Beam, James Ryan Boyle, Jasmine and Leloni Beam; and two great grandchildren: Cameron King and Ethan Edinburg.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to in her honor.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019