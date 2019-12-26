Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Beam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Beam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Beam Obituary
Phyllis Beam

Ocala, FL - Phyllis Beam of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Newark, DE, Elkton, MD and New Castle, DE, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Surviving Phyllis was her husband of 60 years, Kenneth, her daughter Karen Thompson of Spartanburg, SC, her son David Beam (Cindy) of Hockessin, DE, her son Roger Beam (Lene) of Tuscon, AZ, her sisters Lucy DeGraff and Linda Welch of Port Royal, VA, her grandchildren: Chelsea King (Mitch), Scott Thompson, Mariellen Edinburg (Adam), Christopher Beam, James Ryan Boyle, Jasmine and Leloni Beam; and two great grandchildren: Cameron King and Ethan Edinburg.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to in her honor.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -