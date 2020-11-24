Phyllis Carol Connelly
Wilmington - Phyllis Carol Connelly, age 78 passed away peacefully November 22, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walton T Connelly, daughters Catherine Duffus (Jim), Lauren McCloskey (Sean) and Kristen Evans (Patrick) and by her grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel (Stephanie), Colin, Paige, Ambrose and Dashel.
Due to CVID 19 a Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held at a future date.
For a full obituary, please visit www.mccreryandharra.com