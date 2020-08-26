1/1
Phyllis Crabtree
1925 - 2020
Phyllis Crabtree

Elkton, MD - Phyllis Jean Crabtree, age 95, of Elkton, MD passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1925 in Newark, DE to the late Walter E. McConnell and Maime M. (Bachoff) McConnell.

Phyllis grew up on her family's farm near Media, PA. She attended college in Philadelphia, PA earning an Associate's degree in Nursing. Phyllis worked in Elkton, MD for nearly thirty years with Dr. John Fischer before retiring. She was a member and past worthy matron of the Order of Eastern Star #84, as well as being a member of the Cecil County Women's Club, Red Hat society, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and a long-time member of Elkton United Methodist Church. Phyllis will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

The family would like to thank all of Phyllis' caregivers for their kindness and support.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Eugene "Clint" Lappe and his wife, Suellen; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous friends. In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Cooper and long-time companion, Leonard Brown.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
