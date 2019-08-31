|
|
Phyllis F. Bierstedt
Kennett Square, PA - Phyllis F. Bierstedt, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at her home at Kendal from heart failure. She was born on July 31, 1932 in Salisbury, NC to Delia and Burney Franklin and welcomed by her older brothers B. David, Richard, and Gene. She went to Lee Edwards (now Asheville) High School and graduated from UNC Greensboro in 1954 as President of her class with a BA in sociology. Soon after, she married Paul E. Bierstedt and had daughters Karen, Jane, and Rebecca (Becky). She became the loving partner of Robert Stark about 10 years after Paul died.
Phyllis loved people, which was exemplified in her professional career as a child life specialist with A.I. duPont Hospital and the Delaware Curative Workshop and in her social activities including being a Girl Scout leader, active church member, and AFS mother to exchange students Esther Hopland and Jon Olav Drogset. Later in life, her social calendar was full of spending time with her numerous friends, and attending classes, plays and concerts.
Phyllis is survived by her brother Richard Franklin (Jeanne), her daughters Karen Speakman, Jane Bierstedt, Rebecca Chase, son-in-law Timothy Chase, and grandchildren Calli Speakman, Will Speakman, Colin Chase, Abigail Chase, and Cecilia Chase as well as sisters-in-law Gertrude Franklin, Meme Geist (Jim) and Beth Rollins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 20th at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Family Promise DE, WHYY, and Planned Parenthood.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019