|
|
Phyllis G. Sparks
Wilmington - Phyllis G. Sparks of Wilmington, DE passed away on June 13, 2019 a month shy of her 101st birthday. She was born in Mount Cuba, DE on the Hobson family farm, the daughter of Palmer D. and Ethel Hobson Guest. Phyllis was a 1937 graduate of Conrad High School.
Phyllis volunteered for 25 years with the Junior Board of Wilmington General Hospital, and along with her husband Bill was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. She was a 60 year member of Elsmere Presbyterian Church.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Sparks, Jr., her sisters Alice Wilson, Marguerite Marsey, Josephine Underdahle, brother Edgar Guest, and son-in-law Dan Reikes (Louise). She is survived by her daughters, Louise Sparks, Gail Scarborough (Don Wood), and Joan Stratton (Paul); five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Elsmere Presbyterian Church, 606 New Rd., Elsmere, DE on July 10 at 11 am. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Phyllis's name to Elsmere Presbyterian Church or the .
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to July 7, 2019