Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N DuPont St
Wilmington, DE
Phyllis Jean DiOssi age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19th 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with COPD. Phyllis was born in Wilmington, DE to the late John H. and Margaret (Maloney) Tucker. Phyllis retired from Milcroft in Newark after a 40 year career as a CNA for senior citizens. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years Pasquale "Pat" T. DiOssi, Jr. Phyllis is survived by five sons, Mark (Patti) of Tampa FL, Pasquale "Pat" III (Donna), Richard "Rick" (Lisa Broadbent), Dion (Marna), and Michael Sr. (JoAnn); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her siblings: John "Jack", Bernice "Ber", Audrey "Aud", Frances "Franny", Delores "Dee", Kenny, Eugene "Gene", and Margaret "Peggy". The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their palatable and compassionate care of Phyllis. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Tuesday, November 26th at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N DuPont St. Wilmington, DE 19805. Viewing will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.

(302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
