Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
276 S College Ave
Newark, DE
Newark - Phyllis Jean Kortvelesy, known to her friends as "Brook", passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

Born in Bristol, PA and raised in Flushing, NY, Brook received a bachelor's degree in French & Italian from New York University and soon after married her husband of over 60 years, Robert Kortvelesy. A lifelong lover of reading, Brook worked at the University of Delaware Morris Library until her retirement. After her retirement she volunteered her time in many ways. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church since 1964.

Brook was cherished and much loved by friends and family. Her family affectionately called her the "Princess of Quite-A-Lot." Brook loved the beach and enjoyed hosting family and friends at her beach house in New Jersey. Known for her intelligence and wit, her strong-willed spirit and humor were present even in her final days.

Brook leaves behind her beloved husband, Robert; her children, Laura Freeman (Dan), Rich Kortvelesy (Lynn), Suzanne Brown (Douglas), and Joy Stromski (James); her grandchildren, Hilary Donahue (James), Nathaniel Kortvelesy (Olivia), Christopher Stromski, Erin Keiper (Sean), and Renee Stromski; and her great-grandchildren, Damien Dillard, Sophia Donahue, Finn Kortvelesy, and Judah Keiper. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Lawrence Brehm and granddaughter, Ambre Brown.

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on February 1, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 276 S College Ave, Newark, DE, with a gathering in the church hall afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, Brook requested that donations be made to a .

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
