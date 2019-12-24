|
Phyllis L. Pennell
Hockessin - Phyllis L. Pennell, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 22, 2019. Born in Wilmington, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Bessie (Peterson) and John Maida. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to work at various places, including Kennards and the Crockery Den, but most importantly, she was a homemaker for her three children. Phyllis was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William "Billy" Peterson, her son-in-law, Robert Rossell, and her husband, Paul M. Pennell, with whom she would have celebrated their 71st anniversary on December 20th.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Paul Pennell, Jr. (Connie) Wilmington, DE; her daughters, Susan P. Rossell of Hockessin, DE and Linda Spahn (Tom) of Wilmington, DE; her grandchildren, Tom (Mirela), Joseph, Jamie, Kimberly (Matt), Kasey (Curtis), Lauren (Jimmy), and Courtney; nine great grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; and her sister, Carol Lobozzo.
The family would like to thank Manor Care Pike Creek for the kind and compassionate care given to our mother during her time there.
A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 A.M. on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Rd Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Road, Oxford Bldg. #102, Newark, DE 19702. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019