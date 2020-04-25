|
|
Phyllis L. Sassone
Wilmington - Phyllis L. Sassone age 92, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 22nd, 2020. Phyllis was born in Wilmington on January 1st, 1928. Daughter of the late Harry and Adeline (Beene) Wirts. Phyllis worked with the family business (Sassone Real Estate). She was known for her optimistic and upbeat personality, and was the rock of the family. Phyllis's happiest times were spent with her children and grandchildren, cooking for holidays and spending summers in Ocean City, New Jersey. All of which will remain fond memories. She had a great love and passion for horseback riding, that she passed onto her family. Phyllis also enjoyed collecting antiques and decorating the Victorian family home on Shipley road.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Michael J. Sassone Sr., and sister Sylvia Dedman. She is survived by her sons, James, Michael, and Jon; daughters, Jacqueline Abbonizio, and Phyllis Brand; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 nieces, and 2 nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private in cooperation of the state's Covid19 regulations.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020