Phyllis L. Zehr Skibicki
Wilmington - Phyllis L. Zehr Skibicki passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Phyllis was a legal secretary for over 40 years for the late William Prickett of Prickett, Jones & Elliott. Phyllis was born in Rockville, Indiana to the late Walter V. Lane and Ruth Arvin Lane.
Phyllis is survived by her step-children, Mark (Karen) Skibicki, Larry Skibicki, Stephan (Christine) Skibicki, David (Suzanne) Skibicki, Susan (Jeff) Wilson and John (Donna) Skibicki; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her companion of 19 years, Herbert Albrecht, in 2005, and her husband of 5 years, John M. "Jack" Skibicki, in 2019.
Phyllis's family would like to thank her good friends, Barbara Ross and Linda Schulte for their loving assistance and support.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020