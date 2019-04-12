|
Phyllis M. Ballance
Wilmington - Won her battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, and is finally at peace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service on Sunday, Apr. 14 at 5:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home , 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3-5pm. Interment will be on Mon. Apr. 15 at 11:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE. For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019