Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy.
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
Phyllis M. Ballance Obituary
Phyllis M. Ballance

Wilmington - Won her battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, and is finally at peace.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Service on Sunday, Apr. 14 at 5:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home , 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3-5pm. Interment will be on Mon. Apr. 15 at 11:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
