Phyllis M. Frick
Phyllis M. Frick

Lewes - On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Phyllis M. Frick, age 93, died at Delaware Hospice in Milford, after a fall. A native of Illinois, Phyllis was a resident of Newark for nearly three decades, before moving to Lewes in 1988. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, George. She is survived by her children, Margaret, of Arlington, Virginia; Karl, of Seaford; and Elizabeth of Rockville, Maryland, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned after the pandemic has subsided. Memorial donations may be made to the Lewes Historical Society, Delaware Hospice, or the local food bank of your choice. Please visit Phyllis' Life Memorial Webpage to read her complete obituary and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
