Phyllis M. Whiteley
Phyllis M. Whiteley

Wilmington - Phyllis Whiteley died on May 10, 2020 at age 87 after a long illness. She was a life-long Wilmington resident and spent her summers in Dewey Beach. Prior to her retirement she was employed as an administrative secretary for the Brandywine and Wilmington public school districts.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her granddaughter, Rachel Ramsay. She is survived by a daughter, Karen, son-in-law Bob and grandchildren Leah, Rob, Althea, Olivia and Logan.

The family would like to acknowledge her dear friends Barbara Maloney and Sadie Nevin as well as her nephew Bill Stephano for their love and support during her illness. Her family is also grateful to Compassionate Care Hospice especially Kami and her nurse Michelle.

The funeral service will be private due to the Covid-19 virus. Phyllis generously supported many charities, she did not have a favorite. She was a positive role model to her family who observed her acts of kindness to others throughout her long life. Mourners are encouraged to provide support to individuals experiencing hardship during the pandemic in whatever way they choose.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
