Phyllis Marie Zenorini
Millsboro - Phyllis Marie Zenorini, age 79 of Millsboro, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE. She was born on June 13, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late Frederick and Ida May (Getty) Gehrold.
Phyllis attended Newark High School, followed by beauty school when her children were young. She built a career, however, with the Division of Revenue for the State of Delaware, from which she retired after 30 dedicated years. Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Angelo M. Zenorini; her daughter, Darlene Haynes; a brother; and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Palermo of Newark, DE; her grandchildren: Richard Palermo, Amanda Palermo, Michael Goff, and Elizabeth Goff; her great-grandchildren: (NAMES); and her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, at Phyllis' request and in her memory, contributions may be made to the National Greyhound Association, PO Box 543; Abilene, TX 67410.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019