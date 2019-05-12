Phyllis McDowell



Elkton - Phyllis Jane McDowell, 71 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, CCHS, Newark, DE.



Born in Wilmington, DE, on March 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Thomas William and Alice Margaret (Skinner) Palmer.



She worked at Tot's Landing Child Care Center, North East, MD.



Phyllis is loving survived by her husband: Joseph A. "Joe" McDowell; four sons: David Emory (Lori) of Newark, DE, Tommy Emory (Xiaoling) of Smyrna, DE., Jimmy Pruitt (Maureen) of Hubert, NC, and Mike Boyer of Aberdeen, MD; two stepdaughters: Michelle McDowell and Shannon Logan both of Elkton, MD; a brother: Thomas William Palmer (Patricia) of New Castle, DE; her grandchildren: Joshua Emory, Mandy Emory, Kristina Emory, Emma Emory, Keanu Emory, Robert Pruitt, Jillian Pruitt, Jane Pruitt, Alura Boyer, Joseph Emory, Lukas Emory, Juliann Emory, Amanda Molitor, Joe Logan, Vanessa Logan, Anthony Logan, Thomas Logan, Eddie Angeletti, Emily Angeletti; and her great grandchildren: Joshua, Hailey, Sadie, Ralphie, Riley, Joey, Rhys, Maryjane, Lilly Anna, Abigail and Wyatt.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister: Joanne Curry; and a grandson: Thomas "Buddy" Emory.



Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Barbara Auer, will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at North East United Methodist Church 308 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation 1:00 hour before the service. Family and friends may also call on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.



Interment will be follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.



For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019