Phyllis Nemroff (nee Cohen)
Wilmington - Age 85, passed away October 9, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Phyllis was born in Elkins Park, PA. She graduated from Cheltenham High School and was a proud Temple University alum.
Before her illness, Phyllis was very active in her community. She taught Sunday School for many years at Temple Judea in Philadelphia and later served on the board of Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park. As a devoted member of Women's American ORT (now World ORT), Phyllis served as president of the Philadelphia Region and helped chapters throughout the Mid-Atlantic District.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching, and taking boat trips with her husband of 63 years, Arthur, and friends from their yacht club. She also loved visiting with her eleven grandchildren. Phyllis was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the 76ers and Phillies. She loved her home on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, and relocated there after retirement.
In her final years, Phyllis lived at Lodge Lane Assisted Living and at the Kutz Home in Wilmington, DE. We would like to thank the staff of both of these facilities, as well as Compassionate Care for their dedicated care and support of our mother.
Preceded in death by her father, Samuel Cohen; mother, Rose Cohen; sister, Beryl Halpern (Leonard); and brother, Richard Cohen; she is survived by her husband, Arthur Nemroff; children, Sandra McBride (Ed), Sally Ehrlich (Gary), Sam Nemroff (Jennie), and Lisa Fleetwood; grandchildren, Eric McBride (Claire Ripsteen), Jim McBride (Amy Leung), Karen McBride (Mark Heck), Rose McBride, Stephen Nemroff (Jenna Nagler), Andrew Nemroff, Daniel Nemroff, Max Ehrlich, Eli Ehrlich, Gavin Fleetwood, Justin Fleetwood; and sister-in-law, Polly Cohen.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809; World ORT (www.ort.org
), or the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL