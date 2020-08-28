1/
Phyllis Neven Schmidt
Phyllis Neven Schmidt

Wilmington - Phyllis Neven Schmidt, 82, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home on Concord Pike. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis' name to one of the many organizations she supported including Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Brandywine Art Museum, the Philadelphia Art Museum, Longwood Gardens, Winterthur Museum. It would mean a lot to her family and friends to have her remembered in such a personal way.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
