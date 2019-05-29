|
Pierre Lawrence "Pete" Olivero
Boca Raton, FL - Pierre Lawrence "Pete" Olivero, age 79, recently of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the loving arms of his wife of nearly 58 years, Margaret "Peggy" Love.
Born in Wilmington, DE on June 25, 1939, Pierre was the only child of the late John and Teresa (Bongiovanni) Olivero. While growing up in Odessa, DE, he enjoyed the companionship and lifelong friendship of his Carchedi cousins, Bruna and Anna, as well as his childhood friend and future wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Love) and her brothers, Bill and Tom. He graduated from Archmere Academy (1957) and the University of Notre Dame (1961). Following graduation, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Army. His experience with the Army led to a position with Crown Zellerbach where he worked for 10 years. Pierre's engineering career took him, with his growing family, to a variety of interim homes before he returned to Delaware to pursue his dream of owning and operating his own business.
Pierre and Margaret successfully owned and operated the Terry House Bed and Breakfast, Quality Inn Dutch Village and Howard Johnson's restaurant, all in New Castle. Pierre was the past president of the Delaware Restaurant Association. He was a member of the station 28 and 32 of the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company. He was a licensed realtor and home repair expert. Pierre loved Notre Dame Athletics, rarely missing a game. He was an avid volleyball player, sharing his love of the sport with family and friends. In his retirement, Pierre enjoyed his time boating with this family and antiquing.
In addition to his wife, Pierre is survived by his five children, Susan Hopkins (John), Karen Gray (Chris), Peter, Donna Hasselman (Craig) and Joseph. He was extremely proud of his 11 grandchildren, Bill (Brittney) and Brian Hopkins: Teresa and Meggie Galindo; Elliot, Emma and Thomas Gray; Ethan, Sarah and Emily Olivero; and Margo Olivero. Pierre's great grandchildren, Hayley, Hunter and Holden were precious to him as well. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Sharon Foley (Love) and Mary (Penny) Love, his brother-in-law, Tom, and their children and grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am in Pierre's home parish, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, DE. Interment will immediately follow the services at the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
