Dr. Ping Man Lee

Dr. Ping Man Lee Obituary
Dr. Ping Man Lee

Wilmington - Ping Man passed away peacefully on Jan. 21 at the age of 80 surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheue Shiang Lee, his daughter Daphne Lee, her husband, John Lee, and son, Alex Lee, grandchildren, Maxwell, Samantha and Henley Lee, his brothers, Raymond and Chi and his sisters, Celia Chik, Corinna Law, Mina Lee and Ella Li. Visitation on Feb. 1st at 1PM followed with service at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -