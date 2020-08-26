Priscilla Winston Crowder



Priscilla Winston Crowder, 82, of Jenners Pond in West Grove, PA passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Mary Lewis and Dan Winston and raised by her mother and stepfather, Meredith Wilson. Priscilla graduated from Tuscaloosa High School and was a member of the LOL Sorority. Then, she attended the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She married Bob Crowder in 1958 and was happily married for 62 years.



Priscilla was a volunteer in many organizations. She was active in the Newark League of Women Voters, First Presbyterian Church, The Hope Dining Room and volunteered at countless swim meets for her children. She served on the Newark Board of Education from 1972 to 1978. Priscilla was the Vice-President of the Board from 1974-1975 and the President from 1975-1977. She was instrumental in representing the Newark School Board during the New Castle County desegregation case. Once Priscilla moved to Jenners Pond she continued to volunteer for many positions at Jenners Pond as well as at Willow Tree Hospice.



Priscilla is survived by her husband, Bob, and her three children; Scott (Renee), Mary Julia (Greg) and Ed (Lorree). Priscilla was very proud of her grandchildren Meredith and Madison Crowder; Lindsey Morgan (Eric) and Drew Albert (Catherine); and Bryn, Morgan and Jason Crowder as well as Daulton Weit. Priscilla was thrilled that she was able to meet her first greatgrandchild, Luke Morgan.



Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newark, DE at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Priscilla's name to the church.









