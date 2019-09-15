Services
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Prudence A. "Prudy" (Wetter) Saunders

Prudence A. "Prudy" (Wetter) Saunders Obituary
Prudence A. "Prudy" (Wetter) Saunders

Smyrna - Prudence A. "Prudy" (Wetter) Saunders, age 77, of Smyrna, DE, and of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Entombment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Prudy's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
