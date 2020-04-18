Services
Wilmington - Prudence Haldas (nee Ziegler) died at her home after a long illness on April 17, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE., she was the daughter of the late George and Martha Ziegler and sister of the late Beatrice Ziegler of Millsboro, DE. She graduated first in her class from John M. Clayton School in 1960, where she won several academic scholarship awards in math, science and chemical engineering. After, she earned a Bachelor's of Science in Education, 1964, from the University od Delaware, a Master's of Education, 1973, from West Chester University. Prudence taught at various elementary schools in the state of Missouri and Delaware as a teacher in several grade levels and later as a specialist in reading after earning 30+ credit hours towards a Ph.D. Her joy of reading to neighborhood children was only surpassed by reading to her own children and grandchildren. Prudy was a talented storyteller where the plots, characters and even the narrative point of view came alive for the classics to the children she read to regularly. Believing, the key to all self-growth and learning was the ability to comprehensively read. "Earn an education, it can never be taken away."

She also taught Sunday School for over a decade at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and nurtured a generation of kids through the teachings of Christ.

Prudy was a devoted wife, mother to three and grandmother to seven: son, George T. Haldas of Clayton, DE (Angela, Thomas, Kimon and Julia Haldas), son Kimon J. Haldas of Wilmington, DE and daughter Anastasia Yocum (Theadora, Evelyn and Seth Yocum) of Ann Arbor, MI. She is survived by her husband, Thomas K. Haldas of 55 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Broom St., Wilmington, DE 19806. Please take that time and read to a child in your life, in her memory.

For online condolences visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
