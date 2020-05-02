Pusey Sidwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pusey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pusey Sidwell

Wilmington - Pusey Sidwell, age 96, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

He was born in Wilmington and is the son of the late Louise and Ira Sidwell. Pusey graduated from Brown Vocational. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Pusey worked in the HVAC industry throughout his life. He was a Mason and a member of Washington Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M.

Pusey's wife of 67 years, Geraldine passed away in 2012. He is survived by his niece Phyllis Thwaites and many generations of nieces and nephews. Pusey was also preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Warrick, Margaret O'Neill and Nancy Lypka.

Service and burial will be held privately.

For online condolences visit: www.mccreryfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved