Pusey Sidwell
Wilmington - Pusey Sidwell, age 96, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington and is the son of the late Louise and Ira Sidwell. Pusey graduated from Brown Vocational. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Pusey worked in the HVAC industry throughout his life. He was a Mason and a member of Washington Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M.
Pusey's wife of 67 years, Geraldine passed away in 2012. He is survived by his niece Phyllis Thwaites and many generations of nieces and nephews. Pusey was also preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Warrick, Margaret O'Neill and Nancy Lypka.
Service and burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryfuneralhome.com.
Wilmington - Pusey Sidwell, age 96, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was born in Wilmington and is the son of the late Louise and Ira Sidwell. Pusey graduated from Brown Vocational. He proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Pusey worked in the HVAC industry throughout his life. He was a Mason and a member of Washington Lodge No. 1 A.F. & A.M.
Pusey's wife of 67 years, Geraldine passed away in 2012. He is survived by his niece Phyllis Thwaites and many generations of nieces and nephews. Pusey was also preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Dorothy Warrick, Margaret O'Neill and Nancy Lypka.
Service and burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.