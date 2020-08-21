Quinto "Queenie" Serio
Wilmington - Quinto Serio, born on August 25, 1925 in Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 with family by his side.
Quinto Serio was a first generation Italian-American, born into a small row home in Wilmington, Delaware's Little Italy neighborhood. He was the fifth child born of eight to his parents Giovanni and Michelina (Salicone) Serio, who instilled in him a work ethic that would guide him through his entire life. His father would take him fishing and hunting along the Brandywine River, not for sport, but to contribute to their family's meals. He always said they didn't have a lot growing up, yet they had the best time of their lives in the neighborhood.
As a young man, Quinto was drafted into the United States Army and served in World War II, giving him the experience of his lifetime as his troop moved throughout Europe. Returning from the war, he came back to Little Italy and started his career in the plumbing business. He became a Master Plumber and a proud, lifelong member of the Local Union #74. His dedication to his trade and lifelong vocation brought many experiences throughout the tri-state area, from organizing and running commercial work as a Superintendent for A.E. Mitchell, to owning his very own business. His work would also be a contribution to his community, volunteering countless hours towards the many building projects of the St. Anthony of Padua Parish. After retiring from the plumbing trade, Quinto chose to assume the role as a Construction Inspector for the City of Wilmington. He worked for the city for 20 years and retired at the age of 87 years old.
In his personal life, he held various positions as an active member of the St. Anthony's Club, including Vice President and Chairman of the Lounge. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with "the gang." Most importantly to him, was his role as a family man. He was married to his wife Lucretia for 62 years. Together, "Queenie and Lu" enjoyed jitterbugging on the dance floor, watching the Yankees, attending shows at the dinner theatre, and vacationing with their children in Ocean City, New Jersey every summer.
In addition to his parents, Quinto was preceded in death by his wife Lucretia (Nardo) Serio; his sisters, Connie Conley, Rose Kirlin, Katie Marini; brothers, Frank Serio, Ted Serio, and Angelo Serio; brother-in-law, Leon Rapuano.
He is survived and will be dearly missed by his sons, Fran Serio (Lisa), Joe Serio; daughters, Karen Silicato (Jimmy), Rosemarie Propes (Rob); grandchildren, Anthony "A.J." Serio, Dante Silicato (Gwen), Joshua Silicato (Lency), Justin Silicato (Courtney), Jenna Silicato (Joe), Tristen Propes, Conner Propes, Brielle Propes; great-grandchildren, Isabella Dali Silicato, Josephine Quin Silicato, and Emerson James Silicato; his sister, Margaret Rapuano and sister-in-laws, Lucy Hill and Marlene DiDonato, along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, it is at the family's discretion to hold all funeral services privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459