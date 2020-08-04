1/1
Rachael R. Covington
Rachael R. Covington

Wilmington - Rachael R. Covington, age 96, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away surrounded by loving family on August 1, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Covington and the devoted mother of two daughters, Beverly and Laura.

Raised in Danville, VA, Rachael was the eldest of Nell and Preston Richmond's four daughters. She is survived by Beverly C. Harkins, Laura C. (William) O'Leary, four grandchildren: Nathan (Diana) Harkins, Kevin Harkins, Matthew and Rachel O'Leary and great grandchild Alyse Harkins.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 7 from 10:30-11 am at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Services will be at 11 am. Interment will be private.






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
