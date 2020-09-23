Rae (Sterner) Moore



On Aug. 24, Rae(Sterner)Moore passed while surrounded by her loving family.Rae was one of the most giving,caring,and selfless souls. Rae was predeceased by her father, Ben, mother Peg, brother Merrill and brother in law Dick



Stephens. She leaves behind her sons Bill, Ron, Rob, Roger and their spouses, along with her beloved grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear "sisser" Shirley Stephens;they had an unbreakable bond until her final breaths. Rae adored her nieces and nephews,including Kathy, Rick, Ted, Dan and their spouses. Rae is also survived by her brother Thomas Sterner.









