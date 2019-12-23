|
|
Rafik Elia
Rafik Elia, 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on December 21, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.
Mr. Elia is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Antoinette, and their children, Victor (Kim) and Laurice (Peter).
A viewing for Rafik will be on Fri., Dec. 27th from 9:15 to10:45 am at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S. Broom St, Wilmington, where his Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
Please visit jamesterryfunealhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019