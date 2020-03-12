Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Ralph A. Harper Obituary
Ralph A. Harper

New Castle, DE - Ralph A. Harper, age 68, born and raised in Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, Mach 7, 2020 at home in New Castle.

Mr. Harper served proudly in the United States Air Force for 22 years during the Vietnam War era. After retiring from the military, he relocated to Delaware and worked at Delaware Park, Gettier, and other locations, retiring again in 2018.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, OK Cha Harper, his mother, Ruth Lloyd Harper; 2 sisters, Yvonne Cole and Carol Harper; a brother, Joseph Harper; 2 uncles, Robert B. Harper and Henry C. Harper (Yvonne), a special neighbor, Glenda Williams and a host of family and friends.

Service will held be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 18, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE. Viewing 9-11 A.M., Interment at 1:00 P.M. in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
