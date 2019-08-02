Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Scaggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Grover Scaggs


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Grover Scaggs Obituary
Ralph Grover Scaggs

Lewes - Ralph Grover Scaggs, age 92, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1926 in Washington, DC, son of the late Grover Cleveland and Rose Gertrude Scaggs.

Mr. Scaggs had a very successful career in the Fire Protection Industry, owning American Fire Protection which later partnered with Capital Fire Protection LLC. He also started the first cab company ever in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Mr. Scaggs had a known love for horses, training and riding whenever he had the chance. He also loved going to auctions and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Scaggs was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Simone. He is survived by his wife, Velma Bergstrom of Lewes, DE; one son, William Scaggs of Silver Spring, MD; one daughter, Deborah Derr of Silver Spring, MD; and three grandchildren: Devon Simone, Andrew Simone, and Chase Derr.

Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, in honor of Mr. Scagg's late daughter, Kathryn, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 US or by visiting their website at www.ocrahope.org.

Please visit Mr. Scaggs's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now