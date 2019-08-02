|
Ralph Grover Scaggs
Lewes - Ralph Grover Scaggs, age 92, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1926 in Washington, DC, son of the late Grover Cleveland and Rose Gertrude Scaggs.
Mr. Scaggs had a very successful career in the Fire Protection Industry, owning American Fire Protection which later partnered with Capital Fire Protection LLC. He also started the first cab company ever in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Mr. Scaggs had a known love for horses, training and riding whenever he had the chance. He also loved going to auctions and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Scaggs was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn Simone. He is survived by his wife, Velma Bergstrom of Lewes, DE; one son, William Scaggs of Silver Spring, MD; one daughter, Deborah Derr of Silver Spring, MD; and three grandchildren: Devon Simone, Andrew Simone, and Chase Derr.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, in honor of Mr. Scagg's late daughter, Kathryn, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 US or by visiting their website at www.ocrahope.org.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 2, 2019