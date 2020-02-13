|
|
Ralph J. Cimperman
Little River, SC - Ralph J. Cimperman, 87, died February 8, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on September 14, 1932 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late John and Frances Cimperman. He grew up a huge Indians fan, though he never got over the club trading Rocky Colavito in 1959. He loved the Browns and Indians from his childhood, and adopted the Eagles and Phillies from his time in Philadelphia. His children warmly remember annual trips to the Vet to watch games together.
He was a loving and loved husband and father. While he built a successful career, he always found time to attend his children's sporting events. Possibly nothing brought him more joy than an annual beach reunion that he initiated with his family for over 30 years, bringing his children and grandchildren from all over the country to be together to reconnect and build memories every year.
A lifelong athlete, he transitioned from competitive baseball and football to tennis and golf later in life. A world-class storyteller and salesman, he also loved reading western and spy novels, and playing games with his wife Anna Mae and friends.
Mr. Cimperman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Mae Putz Cimperman; two sons, Ralph J. Cimperman, Jr. (Dawn), Robert T. Cimperman (Kathy); two daughters, Joyce DeVoe (David), Ellen Sevieri (Paul); brother, John Cimperman; sister, Carole Laird; son-in-law, Mike Nauman; and 14 grandchildren. He is predeceased by one daughter, Karen M. Nauman; one sister, Dolores Freiberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ignatius High School Tuition Assistance, c/o St. Ignatius High School, Advancement Office - Gift Steward, 1911 West 30th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113 or www.ignatius.edu/give.
Funeral service will be held at Resurrection Parish in Wilmington, Delaware on February 29th.
A guestbook and additional details are available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020