Ralph M. Flanigan, Jr.
Universal City, TX - Ralph M. Flanigan, Jr. of Universal City, Texas, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on 1/20/2020 at the age of 74. He was the son of Ralph and Sophie Flanigan. He is survived by Evelyn, his wife of 50 years. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, James J. Flanigan (Cheryle) of Middletown, Mark of Cupertino, CA; his sisters Linda Rappach of Vienna, OH, Terry (Rich) Matarese of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his brother Bruce Flanigan.
Ralph served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years; then on staff at the UT Health Science Center and University of Incarnate Word, both located in San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral services are January 30,2020 12:30 pm at Porter Loring North Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020