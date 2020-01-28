Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:15 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Ralph M. Flanigan Jr.


1945 - 2020
Ralph M. Flanigan Jr. Obituary
Ralph M. Flanigan, Jr.

Universal City, TX - Ralph M. Flanigan, Jr. of Universal City, Texas, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on 1/20/2020 at the age of 74. He was the son of Ralph and Sophie Flanigan. He is survived by Evelyn, his wife of 50 years. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, James J. Flanigan (Cheryle) of Middletown, Mark of Cupertino, CA; his sisters Linda Rappach of Vienna, OH, Terry (Rich) Matarese of Wilmington, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his brother Bruce Flanigan.

Ralph served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years; then on staff at the UT Health Science Center and University of Incarnate Word, both located in San Antonio, Texas.

Funeral services are January 30,2020 12:30 pm at Porter Loring North Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
