|
|
Ralph M. Prettyman
Rehoboth Beach - Ralph Marshall Prettyman, age 87, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away on March 24, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.
Ralph graduated from Georgetown High School in 1949 and was hired during his senior year by Clarence Sharp, his future father-in-law, to assist in establishing a gas business. They began generating customers whose businesses required oxygen, acetylene, and welding supplies. Soon they were providing hospitals with medical oxygen and equipment, restaurants with CO2, and, eventually, propane to residences and businesses throughout Sussex and Kent Counties. At age 25, Ralph took over management of the business due to Mr. Sharp losing his life at age 47 to a malignant brain tumor. In 1981, Ralph and Mrs. Sharp sold the business to Chesapeake Utilities.
Ralph's life was totally consumed by business and family. His children jokingly referred to him as "The Old Oak." He was always there when needed, whether it was with muscle, moral support, or more.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Betty Sharp Prettyman, and his son, Hugh Sharp Prettyman. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Smith, and son-in-law Robert Smith of Rehoboth Beach; son, Bennett Sharp Prettyman, and daughter-in-law Nancy Prettyman of Lewes; and grandchildren, Daniel Prettyman of Berlin, Maryland; Matthew Prettyman of Milton; and Sara Smith of Bellingham, Washington.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 East Market Street, Georgetown, DE 19947. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggestions contributions to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019