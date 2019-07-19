|
|
Ralph Montoro III
Wilmington - Ralph Montoro III, 82, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Ralph is survived by his children, Joe Montoro and wife, Jenn, Stephanie Murphy and husband, Scott; his grandchildren, Kalin, Tiffanie, Brittany, Renata; his great grandchildren, Zoey and Julian; his sister, Joan Masten.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Catherine (Zondlo) Montoro; his brother, James "Cricket" Montoro Sr.; his parents, Ralph Jr. and Arrietta (Grant) Montoro.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Ralph may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 23, 2019