Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Montoro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Montoro Iii


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Montoro Iii Obituary
Ralph Montoro III

Wilmington - Ralph Montoro III, 82, passed away in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Ralph is survived by his children, Joe Montoro and wife, Jenn, Stephanie Murphy and husband, Scott; his grandchildren, Kalin, Tiffanie, Brittany, Renata; his great grandchildren, Zoey and Julian; his sister, Joan Masten.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Catherine (Zondlo) Montoro; his brother, James "Cricket" Montoro Sr.; his parents, Ralph Jr. and Arrietta (Grant) Montoro.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Catholic funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Ralph may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

To view a complete obituary for Ralph, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from July 19 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now