Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
Ralph N. Cicconi Sr. Obituary
Ralph N. Cicconi, Sr.

Newark, DE - Ralph N. Cicconi, age 77, passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital after a brief illness, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 23, 1941, in Wilmington, Ralph was the son of the late Ralph A. and Elizabeth E. Cicconi. Ralph was a 1959 graduate of Conrad High School, and he later served in the Delaware Army National Guard. Ralph was a member of St. John the Beloved Roman Catholic Church. Until his recent retirement, he was President of Ralph A. Cicconi, Inc., locally known as Cicconi's Topsoil. Ralph spent his career working hard to supply landscaping materials to countless New Castle County residents, businesses, and contractors. He especially enjoyed donating his products to local youth sports leagues for field improvement projects. His work ethic and generosity were appreciated by many people in his community.

Ralph loved his grandchildren. He was a fixture at their school events and youth sports games, and he cherished the beach weekends and backyard pool parties they spent together. However, his greatest joy was being anywhere with his wife of 45 years, Arlene D. Cicconi: Blue Hen football games, annual winter trips to Clearwater, Florida, or simply watching movies together at home. Until her passing in 2011, they were inseparable. She was the love of his life.

Ralph will be dearly missed by his sons, Ralph Jr. and wife Sonja of Wilmington, Steve and wife Tonya of Landenberg, PA; sister, Sara Field of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Dominic, Michael, Carly, Lexi, and Ryan; and nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, at 11:30 am at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington where friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:15. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
