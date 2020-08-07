1/1
Ralph P. Rexrode
Ralph P. Rexrode

Newark, DE - Ralph P. Rexrode passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home. Born in Denver, CO, and raised in Topeka, KS he was the son of the late Suzie (Hatcher) and Ralph Rexrode. He worked as a pipefitter in the Local 58 in Colorado and in the Local 74 in Delaware.

Ralph is survived by his son, Patrick Rexrode (Jessica Catron); his grandson, Wyatt Rexrode; his sisters, Brenda Stout, Ruth Kilgore, Shelly Rexrode and Patricia Thorne; and his nieces and nephews, Robert Gagliardi, Claudia Gagliardi, TC Stout, Susan Huddleston and John Stewart.

Ralph took great pride in his work. He enjoyed watching the KC Chiefs and Royals, reading, writing, listening to music, a cold brew, and, most of all, spending time with his grandson. Mr. Rexrode's passion, kindness, and wisdom will be greatly missed by many.

A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 on Friday August 14th from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with a brief funeral service beginning at 12:00 P.M. For those who are unable to attend, a live webcast will be available on Friday August 14th at 12:00 P.M. Please visit https://portal.midweststreams.com/services/watch/dp3t03F73B to view directly. For a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
