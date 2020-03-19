|
|
Ralph Thomas Ventresca, Jr, age 89 of Wilmington, DE, much loved husband, son, father, brother, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather, took his last breath peacefully in the early afternoon of March 14, 2020. He had a huge love of life, and his strength, courage, and determination to live it fully carried him through to the end.
Ralph will be dearly missed by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy, his children by his first marriage: Ralph T. Ventresca III, Christopher Ventresca (Tina), Matthew Ventresca, Mark Ventresca (Karen), Joseph Ventresca, and Cynthia Ventresca (Micheal); his step-children: Joseph Hawkins (Joan), Edward Hawkins (Karen), Dorothy Balzer (George), and Jeffrey Hawkins (Jaclyn); siblings: Elizabeth Gallo, Richard Ventresca (Phyllis), Sandella Burkholder (Bob), Judy Stephenson (Ned); sister-in-law, Marge Ventresca. Ralph also leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; his aunt, Anna Figlioli; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Ralph A.Ventresca, Sr. and Martha (Krajewski) Ventresca; his brother, Anthony Ventresca; daughter-in-law, Katherine Ventresca; his grandson, Nicholas Ventresca.
In accordance with current regulations regarding the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and details will be published. The family thanks everyone for their prayers, support and understanding.
To view a complete obituary for Ralph, visit www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020