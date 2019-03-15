|
Mr. Ramanpreet Suri Singh
Wilmington - Mr. Ramanpreet Suri Singh's life was cut short by a tragic accident on March 10, 2019. Mr. Ramanpreet, age 34, was the victim of the fatal "Hit and Run Crash" in Bear Delaware on March 10, 2019.
He was the Son of beloved late Harjit Singh Suri and his loving mother Kuljeet Kaur of New Delhi, India. He is survived by his younger brother Gangadeep Suri Singh and his wife of New Delhi, Sister Guryeen Kaur and Brother-in-Law of Dubai. Additionally, he is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews both in USA and India.
Mr. Suri was an active member of the Sikh Center of Delaware. He attended GH PS High School in New Delhi. He continued post-secondary education and held a B.Com Degree from The Khalsa College, (South Campus) University of Delhi, India. His immediate family, extended foster families, friends and members of SCOD Sangat deeply mourn his untimely tragic death. We will not only shocked by his loss but mourn his death. We will miss his selfless service (seva,) energy, enthusiasm and zeal for life.
Funeral services (Antim Sanskar) will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from Noon to 2 PM at the Chandler Funeral Homes located at 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, Delaware 19707
Following the Funeral Services, family and friends are invited to join the SIKH traditional prayer services (Paath and Ardas) at The Sikh Center of DE, 1107 South DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720 from 3 to 5PM followed by Ardas and Langar Seva.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019