Ramon J. Cabrera

Newark - Ramon J. Cabrera, Jr. "Ray", age 79, of Newark, formerly of Chatham, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Ray was an Army veteran. He was the owner of Brown's Hardware in Summit, New Jersey and was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Janet Cabrera.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Patricia Drake; his children, Maggie Hudgins (Theron), R.J. Cabrera, III, and Elizabeth Alexander (Richard); his grandchildren, Annabel and Russell Hudgins, Katherine Mulrooney (Dave),

Allison Alexander,David Alexander, and Rebecca Alexander; and his sisters, Cece Pattison and M.J. Shaw.

Due to coronavirus, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Lori's Hands Delaware, 100 Discovery Blvd, 4th Floor, Newark, DE 19713

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
