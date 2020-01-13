Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
215 W. 23rd St.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
215 W. 23rd St.
Wilmington, DE
Rashida R. McNeil-Fuller Obituary
Rashida R. McNeil-Fuller

Wilmington - Born on August 9, 1983 in Brooklyn, NY; departed this life on January 9, 2020. Survived by her parents, Percival and Barbara McNeil; spouse, Wayne Fuller; twin sister, Yannica Souffrant (Nixon), brother, Kytson McNeil (Kymeria), and sister, Kamile McNeil; niece and nephew; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Service of celebration will be held 10am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 215 W. 23rd St., Wilm., DE. Viewing from 8am-10am. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
