Rashida R. McNeil-Fuller
Wilmington - Born on August 9, 1983 in Brooklyn, NY; departed this life on January 9, 2020. Survived by her parents, Percival and Barbara McNeil; spouse, Wayne Fuller; twin sister, Yannica Souffrant (Nixon), brother, Kytson McNeil (Kymeria), and sister, Kamile McNeil; niece and nephew; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. Service of celebration will be held 10am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 215 W. 23rd St., Wilm., DE. Viewing from 8am-10am. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020