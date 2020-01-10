|
Rashmnkant Contractor
Wilmington - Rashmi died peacefully in his sleep on January 3, 2020 from complications due to a fall. He was 88 years old.
Rashmi was the fourth child born to Maganlal P. Patel and Lalitben M. Patel of Baroda. Rashmi loved his parents very much and deeply respected them. The entire family was actively involved in India's Independence Movement. He is survived by his brothers, Pradyumna and Dinkar, and his sister Dinmaniben.
Rashmi attended the University of Baroda and the University of Bombay and then decided to go to England to study. While pursuing his PhD in Chemical Engineering at Birmingham University, Rashmi met the love of his life, Penelope Cook. They married in 1962. The following year, they moved to Wilmington, Delaware where Rashmi accepted a job with the DuPont Company.
Rashmi had a very fulfilling career at DuPont lasting 38 years which included obtaining multiple patents. He designed an industrial process based on Circulating Fluidized Bed Technology aimed at making Lycra and other fibers more easily and more environmentally friendly. Rashmi became a Research Fellow at DuPont and took a year's sabbatical in 1993 and taught at University of Technology of Compeigne near Paris, France. He retired at age 70.
For the last five years, Rashmi suffered from Dementia, and what he enjoyed the most during this time was visiting with his family.
Rashmi is survived by his wife Penny (Penelope) his wife of 56 years, his son Kiran and his wife Beth, his daughter Maya and her husband Jerome, and grandchildren Marley and Manon.
A Celebration of Rashmi's life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020