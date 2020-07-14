1/1
Raul "Frankie" Raul
Raul "Frankie" Raul

Wilmington - Raul "Frankie Rodriguez, age 75, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. He graduated from Wilmington High School and joined the National Guard. He retired as a plumbing inspector from the city of Wilmington's License and Inspection Dept. Frankie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and we will say goodbye to him as such. Eagles Nation show up strong!

Frankie is survived by his children: Madelyn, Aida, and Raul Jr.; brothers: William, Alfredo, and Robert Rodriguez; sister, Virginia Silva; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Rodriguez Acevedo and Luisa Aponté; and brother, Carlos Jr.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Frankie's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
JUL
18
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
JUL
18
Service
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
