Wilmington - Raul "Frankie Rodriguez, age 75, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. He graduated from Wilmington High School and joined the National Guard. He retired as a plumbing inspector from the city of Wilmington's License and Inspection Dept. Frankie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and we will say goodbye to him as such. Eagles Nation show up strong!
Frankie is survived by his children: Madelyn, Aida, and Raul Jr.; brothers: William, Alfredo, and Robert Rodriguez; sister, Virginia Silva; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos Rodriguez Acevedo and Luisa Aponté; and brother, Carlos Jr.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Frankie's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Silverbrook Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
